Will Trent season 3 spoilers: The Will, Angie reunion ahead

At some point before we get to the end of Will Trent season 3, it feels like Will and Angie will be forced to be around each other. Heck, there is a chance it happens sooner rather than later. This is this big emotional story that is floating out in the ether and in the end, it feels like there is only so long that this show can keep it from us. The moment is coming and of course, it is going to be emotional when we see it.

Since we have not had a chance to see this play out just yet, why not look towards star Ramón Rodríguez? He can’t give away spoilers and yet, he can very-much set the stage.

Without further ado, just hear what the actor had to say to TVLine:

Oh, it’s going to be tense. It’s really hard. They’re forced to have to be in front of each other. They never got to talk about what happened, what transpired, the reasons why. She has her feelings [about the arrest], and Will has his feelings and his reasons — so, when they do end up working together, and they have to confront what happened, it’s a very difficult thing. I know from Will’s perspective, it was a decision that he felt he truly had to make, morally and ethically. He also knew that this information about what Angie did and was a part of was going to come out [either way and] he would rather be the one to arrest her…. They have some real conversations, and realizations, about what their relationship is or is going to be, and it’s tough.

Once upon a time, Will felt like he would spend the rest of his life together — and based on the promo for what is ahead now, he does not see that path anymore. Going from point A to point B in this relationship now is not going to be easy. Yet, we aren’t willing to give up hope just yet…

