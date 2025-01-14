Will Trent season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Another big discovery?

Next week on Will Trent season 3 episode 3, we are moving past the two-part premiere event. So what does that mean? Well, there could be some big surprises around the corner, or at least chances to learn more about some of these people.

First and foremost, is this going to be the episode where we have a chance to see what Angie’s future looks like? We certainly think so. It also is one that has us curious about where the story is going given that the title is “Find a New Pond.” Hopefully, this isn’t a sign that someone is about to take off!

Below, you can check out the full Will Trent season 3 episode 3 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

A dispute within a family-owned business leads to multiple poisonings, pulling Will and Faith into a tangled web of secrets and corporate intrigue. Meanwhile, Angie, eager to rejoin the force, makes a discovery at Waldorf Estates.

Given that we are out of the premiere event now, it is our hope that as the show moves forward now, we will get a better sense of what the story looks like. One of the big changes this season is the presence of Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba, and we do think that her and Will are eventually going to get closer. That means that the two could eventually gravitate more towards something romantic, but it is probably too early to say that now! Instead, let’s just hope for some great cases, and then also a chance for Will to get more on the good side of the GBI.

After all, we do think that there is going to be a long road for him to earn back the trust of some of these people…

