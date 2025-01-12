Will Trent season 3: Ramón Rodríguez on Will, Marion Alba

We are only one episode into Will Trent season 3 and yet, we’ve seen the beginning of something with the title character and Marion Alba. With that, the next question is clear: How will it evolve? There is a chance that this does turn into something more, especially since both characters are seemingly single and really, it would be a chance for Will to have something different in his life.

Of course, none of this means that he is going to be ready for romance right away. Given what has already transpired between him and Angie, we do tend to think that it may take some time for him to be ready. Yet, television can be unpredictable, so there is of course a chance we end up surprised here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reviews!

In speaking to TV Insider following the events of the season 3 premiere, star / executive producer Ramón Rodríguez was able to say the following on what could transpire here:

…She’s a new person for him in so many ways. The way she treats him, the way she looks at him, she doesn’t judge him. It’s not toxic. It’s like the opposite of what Angie was in his life, in many ways. [Angie] was wonderful in certain aspects, but yet they had such trauma, and they would trigger each other. [Will and Marion] do end up having a deeper connection outside of just professionally, and it’s a really beautiful thing to watch them sort of be there for each other through a lot of hard things throughout the season. I think for Will, it’s really refreshing to be in something healthy. I mean, we’ve only had Angie. We had Cricket for one episode that had a lot of potential, but that ended up blowing up, literally.

And then we have Marion, which I think shows a lot of hope and potential of what something healthy could look like. And I think for Will, that’s a really exciting thing because he’s grasped onto this concept of family since he’s never had it. And that’s what that dining table represented. So the question is, “Can that still happen for him?” That’s a big question.

This feels certainly like a season-long arc at least, especially since Gina Rodriguez is a series regular at least for this year. This means a chance to see things slowly develop, and also for the two to better understand each other.

Related – Is Angie going to get her job back on Will Trent season 3?

What do you think we are going to see for Will and Marion moving forward on Will Trent season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







