Will Trent season 3 episode 3: How Angie’s journey continues

We know that there are a lot of big story questions at this point with Will Trent season 3, but don’t a few have to be all about Angie? After all, Will has already made his way back home and yet, she’s left to deal with some disputes over dog poop.

Now, we know how she was at the center of a difficult legal quagmire for the title character at the end of last season; we’re also aware of how eager she is to get her job back. We’re confident that it could happen at some point, but this is also not one of those shows that is really out to present a quick-fix to any problems. They may require some patience and in the end, we do have to be okay with that.

After all, it appears as though Angie’s issues are going to remain present until at least Will Trent season 3 episode 3, which is coming on January 21 and carries with it the title of “Find a New Pond.” Check out the synopsis below for more thoughts:

A dispute within a family-owned business leads to multiple poisonings, pulling Will and Faith into a tangled web of secrets and corporate intrigue. Meanwhile, Angie, eager to rejoin the force, makes a discovery at Waldorf Estates.

Wouldn’t it be interesting if Waldorf Estates suddenly leads to Angie actually getting a chance to land her old job again? It would be silly in some ways, but also be a testament to her determination and where she is now. We can’t speak to her future with Will, but we do want her to have a future she can be proud of at some point. This could be a starting-off point.

