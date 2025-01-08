Will Trent season 3 episode 2 promo: Is Will getting shot?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Will Trent season 3 episode 2 on ABC next week, how worried should we be for the title character?

Well, for the time being, let’s start things off by noting the following: The producers seem to have no issue at all with leaving you in suspense. Per the latest promo, it looks as though the title character is going to be shot! But, are looks deceiving? Is he going to have some sort of vest or protective equipment on?

At the moment, we would say that you are better off not worrying too much about Ramón Rodríguez’s future on the show, largely due to him being so involved in every aspect of it. Instead, be more curious about what is going on with Rafael and the history that the two have. This was something introduced at the end of the premiere and we tend to think that this is an onion that is going to unravel more and more over time.

As for some other highlights from the promo…

One of the bigger questions that we are personally thinking about right now is whether Angie’s pleas to get her job back will work. The last thing we want for this character is for her to be off arguing with residents over dog poop; we want her to have her shot of bouncing back, and we also certainly want to see more of her interactions with Will at this point. We absolutely believe that there are going to be some painful moments, but as a show Will Trent has never shied away from that. Instead, this story can be about if there is a way for this relationship to heal and if not, how they deal with the heartbreak.

