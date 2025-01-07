Will Trent season 3 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Sunny-Side Up’

Following the Will Trent season 3 premiere tonight on ABC, why not look further towards episode 2? It should continue the stories you see tonight. With that, you can see further how the title character settles back into his old home.

For a lot of the premiere, we know Will has a lot of big stuff to sift through, starting with the fact that he’s been away for so long. It is not just the fact that he left; rather, it is that he did this without having a lot of conversations with anyone in advance. This left to a lot of frustration and heartbreak but the truth is, a lot of these people still need him. He is good at his job, and that is something that a lot of these people cannot ignore.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full Will Trent season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

Under mounting political pressure, the GBI and ADA Marion Alba race against time to rescue a kidnapped child, all while uncovering dark secrets that could shatter their preconceived notions of the law enforcement community.

At the end of this episode, at least some of the arcs from the premiere will be done … but there is still a lot more to come this season, and there are some relationships that will develop over time. Gina Rodriguez is going to be a big factor for the bulk of this season as Alba. What she brings to the table is something that we’re really excited to see play out, and there will almost certainly be a few different twists and turns along the way.

