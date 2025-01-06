Will Trent season 3 premiere spoilers: An issue with trust

Tomorrow night on ABC, you are finally going to have a chance to check out the Will Trent season 3 premiere. With that, of course, comes some pretty significant changes for the title character.

After all, just remember where the journey starts for Will this time around. He and Betty have been living elsewhere following his choice to have Angie arrested. It feels like he’s done whatever he can to ensure that he can not think about it, seemingly because that is easier than dealing with the reality of the situation.

Speaking to TVLine, co-showrunner Liz Heldens does her part to explain where things stand for the main character, and also how it could take some time for him to earn back the trust of others:

“His impulse at the end of Season 2 was to just take Betty and leave — and maybe, you know, put down the burden of being Will Trent for a while … He abandoned Nico and Angie, and Faith and Amanda, and they’re all kind of pissed off at him. He’s going to have to do a lot of work in Season 3 to get back [in everyone’s good graces].”

We will go ahead and say (no real surprise) that we are rooting very-much for good news to come in the direction of Will and Angie, but this relationship is going to be extremely difficult over the course of the next several months. Even if he did what he thought was ethically correct at the time, there are layers to what will feel like a personal betrayal. Things are going to get complicated. How can you come back from all of this, even if Angie really wants to? That’s not even a guarantee here either…

