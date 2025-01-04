Will Trent season 3 premiere sneak peek: A surprise visitor

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see the Will Trent season 3 premiere — are you ready to dive in?

Well, we know that entering the first episode of the ABC show, one of the bigger questions you have to wonder about here is quite simple: How does the title character come back? After the arrest of Angie last season, Will skipped town to deal with a wide array of emotions. He felt like it was the right thing to do and yet, at the same time, he feels like he lost a big part of what could have been his future.

So how does he re-enter the fold in the new season? If you head over to Collider now, you can see a sneak preview from the Will Trent premiere that works to further set the stage. In this Amanda indicates to Will that she has been tracking him ever since his exit, and she tried to do her best to give him a measure of space. However, she desperately needs his help on a new case and in the end, feels like he is the only one who can actually lend a helping hand.

In the end, we know that the show has to get the title characters back into the action at some point, and this could be the way in which it happens. Of course, the thing that is the most interesting to us right now is the oh-so-simple fact that Will himself has not spoken with Angie since everything went down. Her future remains unclear, and that is without even getting into whether or not they have a future. This situation is about as complicated as you are ever going to find.

