Will Trent season 3 episode 2 spoilers: How premiere event ties up

For those who are unaware for whatever reason, the Will Trent season 3 premiere is coming to ABC now in less than a week! Not only that, but we are going to be getting a two-part premiere event. This means we’re going to get full closure on how Will potentially gets back to the GBI and beyond that, what sort of cases could potentially await him.

Also, remember that these first two episodes are also going to feature the debut of Jane the Virgin alum Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba, someone who is going to prove to be an interesting new wrinkle to the story. After all, she will be bringing more of a legal perspective to things as the ADA.

Below, you can check out now the synopses for both of the first two episodes — since they are being billed as a premiere event, it makes sense to take them both as a complete story.

Season 3 episode 1, “I’m a Guest Here” – “When two off-duty cops are wounded, the GBI must track down Special Agent Will Trent, who recently fled town to help solve the case. As the investigation unfolds, Will is drawn into his past to clear a friend’s name amid rivalries and corruption.”

Season 3 episode 2, “Sunny-Side Up” – “Under mounting political pressure, the GBI and ADA Marion Alba race against time to rescue a kidnapped child, all while uncovering dark secrets that could shatter their preconceived notions of the law enforcement community.”

Will there be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of episode 2?

While we are sure that there are some more case-of-the-week stories coming, at the same time we do think that there could be something that stretches out for a good chunk of the season. Why wouldn’t this show do something like this?

