Will Trent season 3 premiere spoilers: More on the big return

The long-awaited Will Trent season 3 premiere is coming to ABC on Tuesday, January 7 — and it will actually be a two-part event! Whatever happens here is going to carry over inevitably to the next installment, and that could prove exciting.

At the same time, though, we also tend to think that the story could be unpredictable. How can it now based on how season 2 ended? If you need a quick refresher on that, Ramon Rodriguez’s title character skipped down at the end of the finale and also arresting Angie, one of the hardest moves of his entire career. He saw in that moment everything that he could be leaving behind.

Below, you can see the full Will Trent season 3 premiere synopsis with more on what is ahead:

When two off-duty cops are wounded, the GBI must track down Special Agent Will Trent, who recently fled town to help solve the case. As the investigation unfolds, Will is drawn into his past to clear a friend’s name amid rivalries and corruption.

Of course, we tend to hope that this is an episode that will give you some substantial updates and personally, we welcome a cliffhanger at the tail end of it! We also continue to be impressed by just how many different layers there are to Will’s past that we can continue to explore. Just when it feels like we’re closer to knowing a lot of the main points, they still find a way to surprise us!

Hopefully, the long break between seasons is going to allow some viewers a chance to catch up here, in the event that they are behind for whatever reason. Here’s to hoping the next season is the biggest one yet!

