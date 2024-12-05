Will Trent season 3: Gina Rodriguez on playing Marion Alba

We know that the Will Trent season 3 premiere is coming to ABC in January, and there is one new addition to be stoked about already. Gina Rodriguez of Jane the Virgin fame is coming on board here Marion Alba, a prosecutor who could end up having a complicated role in the story. Is it going to mean a complicated relationship with Will? That could be a part of the fun moving forward.

After all, one of the goals that should be there with all TV shows is finding a way to surprise viewers and shake up dynamics. In between this and then Angie’s arrest at the end of season 2, it feels fair to say that we’ve got that here and then some.

Of course, Gina could only share so much about playing Alba to TV Insider — yet, we do think that we’ve got a better sense of what she brings to the table:

“There are a lot of incredible things happening this season … I come on as an assistant district attorney. I am usually playing a hot mess, but that is not the case in this scenario, and it’s really wonderful and fun and different for me. I’m trying to think of what I can tell you without ruining it for everybody. I can tell you that my first encounter with Will isn’t great.”

Does this mean that they have room to improve? Possibly. One of the first things that you really do have to remember entering this entire story here is the simple fact that Will has been away for a little while, so he may actually be coming into a world that he is not that comfortable with. At the end of the day, this change in parameters could end up being rather meaningful in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Will Trent right now, including the first teaser

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 3, especially for Gina Rodriguez?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







