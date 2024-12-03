Will Trent season 3 spoilers: First promo, premiere details!

For those who are not aware already, you are going to see Will Trent season 3 arrive sooner rather than later on ABC. The premiere is set for January 7, and the show won’t waste too much time to reset things following the insane end to season 2.

Think for a moment about what happened there — Will made one of the hardest decisions of his career when he chose to arrest Angie. He hated it, and he skipped town as a result. Is someone going to be able to bring him back? It certainly seems that way.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a new preview for the upcoming season that features Will being seemingly brought back with his dog Betty — but also in the midst of an intense workout. You also get a first look here at Gina Rodriguez, who will be a prosecutor and an important part of the story moving forward. Angie’s fate, however, remains unclear; there is seemingly a time jump ahead, so we will have a chance to potentially see her in a brand-new place.

To go along with the preview, the aforementioned website also gives you a few more details about the first episode:

When two off-duty cops are wounded, the GBI must track down Special Agent Will Trent, who recently fled town to help solve the case. As the investigation unfolds, Will is drawn into his past to clear a friend’s name amid rivalries and corruption.

While we do think there are a lot of loose ends to unravel from last season, we also tend to think that the show moving forward is going to still provide you with standalone cases and more of what you loved from the past two seasons. After all, that is what got so many viewers attracted to the show in the first place.

