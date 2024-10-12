Will Trent season 3 spoilers: First look at Gina Rodriguez!

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited about Will Trent season 3, remember that Gina Rodriguez is coming on board!

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Not Dead Yet / Jane the Virgin alum is going to be coming on board the ABC drama, where she will be a series regular. Her role, according to Deadline, is that of “Marion Alba, a charismatic, confident Assistant District Attorney new to Atlanta. After her first encounter with Will falls flat, the pair is surprised to learn that they must work together to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs.” We anticipate that the two will have an interesting back and forth through most of the season — but how close will they really be?

Well, if you head over to Instagram now, you can see thanks to Gina a first look at herself alongside Ramon Rodriguez (Will) and Erika Christensen (Angie). At this point, we are mostly just glad to see that Angie is still around, though her story for now feels the most mysterious. Given that Will arrested her at the end of last season, it is not altogether crazy to assume that there is a huge number of personal and professional challenges ahead for her. Let’s hope that there are a few surprises thrown in the mix here, and that we are left in a spot where she could eventually find a way to get her old job back (though we are sure it will be difficult).

As for Will, he’s likely going to be still reeling after the shocking choice that he made. Even if he was technically following the letter of the law with what he did, does that make it any easier? Hardly. We are talking about someone he is really close to and trying to handle that is not going to be easy.

Related – When are yo going to see Will Trent season 3 premiere?

What do you want to see from Gina Rodriguez across Will Trent season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







