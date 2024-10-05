Will Trent season 3 premiere date: An October 2024 update

As we get deeper into the month of October, is there going to be a chance to get more news on a Will Trent season 3?

We know that at this point, the enthusiasm for the next chapter of the Ramon Rodriguez series is going to be through the roof. ABC and other networks are starting to bring their scripted programming back; however, that hasn’t happened yet here. The only good news that we can offer to tide you over is that production is currently happening for the cast and crew.

Now, here is the bad news: There is no indication that we are going to get premiere date news anytime soon. As great as that would be, the reality here remains that the folks at ABC will likely wait until November, at the earliest, to make a start-date announcement. They are right now still in the midst of promoting a lot of their fall lineup.

As for why we’re waiting until January / February at the earliest to see Will Trent season 3, the first thing that we should note here is that the show has never premiered earlier than this on the schedule. Also, the network right now has football and Dancing with the Stars making their schedule a little bit busier. The silver lining here is that when we do get the show back, there should not be any super-long breaks separating much of the season. Also, you are going to have more episodes featuring Will, Betty, and so many other familiar faces than we had in the first two seasons. That does open the door to explore the entire cast better than ever.

Now, let’s hope that there is some good stuff coming almost right away after that really emotional cliffhanger…

