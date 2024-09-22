Will Trent season 3 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

Is there a chance that a big Will Trent season 3 premiere date update is coming at some point this fall? There is reason for hope!

After all, consider at least some of what has been announced so far. The mystery dram is set to be coming back at midseason, though we know that this can be perceived as a pretty wide window of time. Commonly, this refers to a show being back at some point between January and March, and this is what we tend to think is probably happening here, as well.

Now, does this mean at least a premiere date announcement is coming this fall? For the time being, all signs are pointing in that direction. If you are ABC, after all, what is the point of not announcing a start date in November? We don’t envision it happening earlier than that, mostly due to the fact that the network is going to be focusing hard on their fall shows for the next little while. They have to work especially to get some of their brand-new shows like High Potential and Doctor Odyssey as good of a chance to succeed here as possible.

So while we do wait for the series to come back, let’s just hope that there is room for a few more announcements here and there. One of the biggest reveals that we saw at the end of last season was Will arresting Angie, something that he did not want to do and yet, something that he felt was absolutely necessary by the letter of the law. He skipped town at the end of the finale, so where are we going to see him and Betty at the start of the new season? Odds are, it will take some time for the story to look normal again.

