Will Trent season 3 spoilers: Who is Gina Rodriguez playing?

We already were excited to check out Will Trent season 3 over at ABC, but now, why not add Gina Rodriguez to the mix?

According to a new report from Deadline, the Jane the Virgin and Not Dead Yet alum is going to be a series regular on the mystery drama moving forward as Marion Alba, a charismatic, confident Assistant District Attorney new to Atlanta. After her first encounter with Will falls flat, the pair is surprised to learn that they must work together to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs.”

Is there a chance that Marion ends up being a love interest to Will? We can’t rule it out but at the same time, we don’t think that the guy is entering the season with his mind not really in that place. For at least the early part of the story, our assumption is that he is going to be focused (understandably) more on what to do when it comes to Angie. His decision to arrest her may have been the right one ethically, but it is fair to imagine that it is going to do quite a toll on him when it comes to where he’s at emotionally. It is a big part of why he left town in the closing minutes of the finale.

The Will Trent casting does continue a solid relationship that Rodriguez has going with ABC at the moment. While Not Dead Yet was canceled earlier this year, she is currently co-hosting the game show Lucky 13 for them alongside Shaquille O’Neal. We’re sure that at some point, another opportunity to star in a series will come up. For now, she gets a chance to make a number of appearances on one of the best crime dramas network TV has to offer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Will Trent right now, including what else is ahead in terms of a premiere date

What do you think about Gina Rodriguez joining Will Trent season 3 as a series regular?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







