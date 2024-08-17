Will Trent season 3 premiere date: What does ABC know?

At this point, we do think that it is more than abundantly clear to a lot of people out there that we are waiting a long time to see Will Trent season 3 premiere. ABC has already said, after all, that this is going to be a midseason show! That means that come January or February, there is going to be a legitimately good chance to see it back.

So, do the powers-that-be at the network already have a specific return date figured out? Well, we do think it is an interesting discussion to be had. After all, if they do, why are they not releasing it already?

For now, here is some of what we would say on that. ABC may not have a Will Trent premiere date written in some permanent marker — at least not yet. They may have an approximate idea as to when the mystery drama could return, but they aren’t quite ready to confirm anything. There are a few factors that could cause it to change, and they don’t want to announce something only to then have to tweak it.

Are we still pretty confident it will be January? Absolutely, as there are so many episodes for season 3 that it would be hard to air the show later. Just know that even when the network does have a date cemented, they’ll probably announce it around two months in advance so that they can secure there is some good momentum leading up to it coming back. Also, don’t assume that ABC knowing a date means the cast knows a whole lot. Often, they tend to find out information like this at the same exact time as everyone else.

What is the story going to look like coming up?

Well, we tend to think the premiere needs to answer two questions in particular: Will’s whereabouts, and then also whether or not Angie will be able to work again after her arrest.

