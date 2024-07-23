Will Trent season 3 filming: When will it kick off?

It is already clear that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see Will Trent season 3 arrive on ABC. How long are we talking? Think January or February, at the earliest. This is a show that will take its time to produce the stories ahead, which makes sense given that there is so much that needs to be unraveled at this point.

How much are we talking about here? Well, remember that the second season ended with Will having to arrest Angie, a woman he also loved. Their entire future could be shattered and broken, and that is without even addressing what is going to come for either of these characters professionally. How long is the title character going to be gone, and is there any way that Angie ever works again? There are so many questions that, unfortunately, we will not have answers to in the relatively near future.

With all of this being said, we do at least thing that there’s more that we can say right now regarding the start of production. According to a report from The Cinemaholic, the plan is for the latest Will Trent season to start production on August 12 and end in March. Note that this is something that can always change, though, and that different actors start work at different times.

Early indications at present are that we are going to get an 18-episode season this time around, but within the span of about seven months, there is plenty of time in order to do that if everyone puts the same work into it that they have so far. Atlanta is the primary production base for the show, but we know that it can also double for a number of other locations if need be.

Hopefully, more specifics about a premiere date will be coming in the months ahead.

Related – Get some other news on Will Trent now, including the latest regarding premiere dates

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 3 on ABC?

Share some of your early predictions, thoughts, and theories below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







