Will Trent season 3 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

The wait to see Will Trent season 3 on ABC is going to be tiresome — that feels like a sure thing at this point. The network has already confirmed a midseason start for the new batch of episodes, meaning that it will not air until we get around to 2025.

So what is the worst-case scenario for the series’ eventual return? There is a little bit of value in looking at this further now.

Let us begin here by simply noting that the crime drama could have as many as eighteen episodes this go-around, which means that the most expansive version of the story we’ve seen yet is coming! That also means that it would be hard for the show to premiere in a late spot in the TV season like March — there just wouldn’t be time to air all of the episodes through!

Realistically, it does feel like the ideal start window for Will Trent season 3 is January, since that would allow the show a continuous run through most of the winter / spring with minimal breaks. The worst-case scenario would probably be February, but it would mean 1) the show would need to air every week to be done in May sweeps and 2) it would also need to start early on in the month. This is provided the series is actually going to be 18 episodes.

What lies ahead story-wise?

There are a handful of things to watch out for, though from our vantage point the most important is clearly evaluating the future of Will and Angie. Is there any way forward for them after her arrest? Not only does it change their relationship, but there is also a chance it radically alters their careers at the same time.

