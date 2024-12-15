Earth Abides episode 4, episode 5 spoilers: A two-part event

As you prepare to see Earth Abides episode 4 on MGM+ next week, you should also brace for episode 5 at the same time. There are two episodes to better set the stage for the finale!

We know that it is strange to say, but we have already reached the halfway point of what is a limited series. With the way in which the story is progressing at this point, it is hard to imagine that anyone involved here is thinking about season 2 happening. The show is covering a ton of ground, and that will definitely be the case of the remaining episodes look similar to episode 3 — one that certainly ramped up the pace.

Now, why not get a few more details on what else is ahead? For that, all you have to do is take a look below…

Episode 4, “Preadators” – “A drought hits San Lupo; a nomadic group arrives that knows how to find water and want to trade; Ish has his doubts, but chooses to accept help.”

Episode 5, “The Return” – “Ish catches [someone committing an assault] so San Lupo must decide how to punish evil; the virus returns and Joey falls ill; Ish feels humanity’s future hanging in the balance.”

The two main takeaways here

First and foremost, you have a reminder that there are some evil people still within this world — something that can certainly not be ignored. It is something that we honestly expected to come up in the show even earlier, but Earth Abides chose to present a more optimistic viewpoint on the world, at least in the early going. Now, a whole lot could change.

We are prepared for almost anything moving forward; for now, though, it just feels best to have tissues at the ready.

What do you most want to see moving into Earth Abides episode 4, let alone episode 5?

