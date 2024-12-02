Earth Abides spoilers: Alexander Ludwig on central themes

We’re now one episode in to Earth Abides over at MGM+ and at this point, it is easy to feel immersed in this world. We’ve seen a number of these post-apocalyptic shows over the years, but there is something so different about this one. There are no zombies, aliens, or anything else seemingly out there. You just have a small group of people still around, doing whatever they can to make ends meet.

At this point in the story, Ish (Alexander Ludwig) is the only character we’ve met who is still alive. Yet, we do tend to think that there are more coming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more EARTH ABIDES videos!

So what does Ludwig himself have to say about this world? Well, in a new interview with UPI, he passed along the following:

“You hear ‘post-apocalyptic’ and you think zombies and monsters, right? And to me, this is the most true of what would actually happen in a post-apocalyptic scenario … It’s about finding purpose and meaning and it’s about people. The monsters lie within and it’s about humanity and what really matters at the end of the day when everything else is stripped away. Those are the kind of themes that we get to deal with. I love the idea of what happens if we become a primitive species again. How do we rebuild and can we get it right?”

We recognize that there are some who feel like the first episode came out and was paced a little too slow; however, we tend to think that this was really an intentional move designed to set the table and give us the overall fabric of this story. There could be more opportunities as we move forward to speed things up as more people enter the mix.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now entering the next Earth Abides

What are you hoping to see through the rest of Earth Abides on MGM+?

Be sure to share some of your early thoughts and expectations below! Once you do, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







