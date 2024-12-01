Earth Abides episode 2 preview: Ish finds someone new

Following the events of the epic premiere on MGM+ this week, why not dive further into Earth Abides episode 2? There is so much to be excited about moving forward!

So, where do we start things off here? Well, it is worth noting that at the end of the premiere, Alexander Ludwig’s character of Ish found himself alone again. He met Milton and Ann in Las Vegas, but it seemed as thought those two were dead at the end of the hour. After a significant time jump, though, he saw smoke from his home! What does that mean? Well, it makes sense that there would be someone else out there … but what is that relationship like?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more EARTH ABIDES videos!

Well, based on the Earth Abides episode 2 synopsis below, it seems as though there is a possibility for some romance here:

Ish finds a survivor and feels a romantic spark; he feels the need to see if it is real, or if it is the reality that they are last two people on earth; rats plague San Lupo; Ish dreams of rebuilding civilization.

If there is one other thing that we are left to wonder right now, it is simply this: Would Ish even be questioning if this is a real person or not? Just remember here that if you are in a situation like this, it makes sense to think that you are starting to imagine people and things.

Are these really the last two people on Earth?

Well, how would you even know? This is sort of like The Walking Dead, where there are so many places out there and it is hard to discern what is going on elsewhere. How can you keep technology out there if there is no one present to run it? These are some of the things we are left to wonder about.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Earth Abides episode 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







