Saturday Night Live: Gracie Abrams performs ‘That’s So True’

Gracie Abrams was the musical guest for Saturday Night Live this weekend, and it was fair to say that this was a huge platform!

Granted, you can argue that the singer-songwriter has found plenty of those over the past few years alone. We are talking here about someone who opened for Taylor Swift at times during the Eras Tour and is nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys. Her father is also famed producer and director JJ Abrams. She is, somehow, a rising star despite already being (metaphorically) in outer space.

So what did she perform tonight? She started out tonight with a performance of “That’s So True,” which gave you a good sense of what exactly she brings to table as an artist. She is able to produce some good melodies but beyond that, produce some memorable lyrics. She’s got a mixture of pop and folk in her sound, and it is pretty easy to figure out why she was such a good fit for Swift.

Given that there were probably a good many viewers out there tonight who had never heard of Gracie before, this was a great way to introduce herself — both as a singer and a musician in front of a band.

As for the second song…

This was a little bit more of a traditional ballad in “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” a track that allowed her to fully showcase everything that she can do vocally — and she has a really great range! Beyond just that, the other thing that Abrams really showcased in here is that she does have a super-distinctive voice. That does wonders in this industry, and she has to feel really great about herself coming out of what we saw tonight.

