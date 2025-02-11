The Irrational season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Alec’s experiment

The Irrational season 2 episode 14 is going to be coming onto NBC next week — do you want to learn more all about it?

Well, for starters, “The Milgram Experiment” is going to be the title for this installment, and let’s go ahead and say that Alec and Rose are going to get an opportunity to work together! Of course, we’d love to say that this is coming under somewhat-pleasant circumstances, but we know already with this show that this is almost never the case. There is typically some sort of super-trying case that the two parties are going to be forced to take on, and what is coming up here is almost sure to be no exception to the rule.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full The Irrational season 2 episode 14 synopsis below:

02/18/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Alec helps Rose when an attorney general is threatened by a scandalous deep fake video that puts lives in danger. The head of Rose’s firm arrives from Europe and gets entangled in their case work, leading Alec to do an experiment. TV-14

One thing to remember here

We are starting to get closer and closer to the part of the season where the long-term future comes into question. If you want to see a season 3 happen, be sure to watch live or stream soon after the fact! We are of course hoping that the run of new episodes as of late is going to help this show — or, if nothing else, allow it to have a little bit more momentum. We do like to think that on some level, this sort of thing is rather valuable when it comes to convincing a ton of people out there to watch.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Irrational right now

What do you most want to see moving into The Irrational season 2 episode 14 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







