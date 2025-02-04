The Irrational season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Saving a horse

As we get prepared to see The Irrational season 2 episode 13 on NBC next week, do you want to know more about what is ahead?

Well, the first order of business that we really should note here is that “Murder She Rode” is the title for this episode, and that pun is very much intentional. We are talking here, after all, about a story where a horse is front and center … but in a way that you may not expect.

Below, the full The Irrational season 2 episode 13 synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

02/11/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : After a champion horse throws and kills his rider, Alec and Phoebe are called upon to save the horse from being euthanized. Their investigation reveals what happened isn’t at all as it appears. TV-14

Did someone cause the horse to kill a rider? Given that Alec is often tasked with trying to solve some of the hardest murder cases known to humankind, it would be weird if we did not expect things to be unusual here. Odds are, there are going to be some parts of this story that throw us for a loop, and that is almost certainly going to be what is intended here, as well.

While we are starting to get closer to the end of this season, remember that there is still more to come on the other side of this! We’re not dealing with a 13-episode season here and if you want The Irrational to continue, the best advice we can give is to tell your friends to keep on watching. Not only that, but do so live is possible! That is often the best way to accumulate viewers and pretty fast.

