The Rookie season 7 episode 6 video: A Bradford, Chen preview

As many of you may be aware of on some level now, The Rookie season 7 episode 6 is set to air on ABC tomorrow night. Want to dive into it more?

Well, if you head over to TV Guide right now, you can see a new preview for what lies ahead, one that features Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen front and center. Given that the story is set around Valentine’s Day, why not pair the two of them up? We know that they may not be together at present, but you never quite know what the future holds!

We know that within the context of this particular preview, both Chen and Bradford are trying to get some insight on a serial killer … only to then discover that nothing is exactly what you thought that it was going to be with a woman bringing some suspicions to light.

By the end of this episode, we hope that the two have a few more clues as to who they are tracking down … but also some opportunities right now to learn more about where the two of them are going to be at. We hope that they are going to be in a great spot, at least long-term. We have noted this before, but it is really hard to imagine a scenario in which The Rookie ends up giving you so much time about Bradford and Chen, only to not end up putting together. We do still believe that they are going to be endgame, though we also believe that there is going to be a lot of stuff thrown at them almost every single step of the way.

Let’s just hope that for the holiday in general, there are a lot of good reveals that we’re going to see — especially when it comes to romance.

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 6 tomorrow night?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

