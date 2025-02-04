The Rookie season 7 episode 6: A Valentine’s Day gala?

Is love going to be in the air when The Rookie season 7 episode 6 arrives on ABC next week? It may be a bit too early to say that. Yet, at the same time, we do think that a Valentine’s Day story titled “The Gala” has potential for all sorts of great stuff.

So while we cannot say here that Bradford and Chen are going to end this installment back together, the following is clear: They will be spending a good bit of this story together. We do tend to think that this is far from a coincidence.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full The Rookie season 7 episode 6 synopsis with other insight all about what is ahead:

It’s Valentine’s Day, and Lieutenant Grey gives Tim and Lucy an unromantic assignment, while John and Celina track down a missing girl. Later, the team sharpens up for a charity gala where multiple relationships come to a head.

If there is one thing that we have certainly come to know about any and all scripted shows under the sun, it is simply this: Anytime that you get everyone together for some sort of crazy gala and/or event, something insane is going to happen. That is absolutely could be a game-changer for the show, but it remains to be seen how far the writers go. After all, we are still pretty early on in the story. By virtue of that, we think that there are going to be a lot of different twists and turns ahead! How could we want anything else from this show?

Related – Get more news now on The Rookie and the Tim – Lucy stories that are ahead

What are you hoping to see at this point when it comes to The Rookie season 7 episode 6?

Do you think there is any chance that we are going to see Tim and Lucy together again? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do, come back — there are more updates coming up here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







