The Rookie season 7 spoilers: A Chenford – Valentine’s Day story?

Just in case you wanted to be excited about something more on The Rookie season 7, here is some good news — or, at the very least, if you are a Chenford fan. Tim and Lucy are not together at the moment, but they obviously still have feelings. There’s a chance that in due time, they could get closer again — Bradford just has to work on himself first.

So is there a marker as to when some good stuff could be coming for the two of them? For the time being, let’s just tell you to be at least partially fixated here on Valentine’s Day.

Speaking to TV Insider, Eric Winter had the following to say about an upcoming storyline set during the romantic holiday:

“Tim and Lucy find themselves in a very tricky situation…a moment … These two have never stopped caring about each other. So you put two people in a compromising, weird position, and feelings come out. Maybe a little bit of their thoughts come out…I can tease that you’re going to get a moment where they have to check themselves.”

We’ve said this for a while, but these characters have really become the ultimate “will they or won’t they?” of the show. It took a long time for the two to get together and even after that, we’ve been stuck with the breakup. We tend to believe personally that the producers are well-aware of how much they are beloved … and also some of the anger that would come out of eventually not throwing them together again.

Now that we’ve said all of this, if you are getting these two characters together again, you better not eventually then split them apart…

What do you think we’re going to see from Lucy and Tim before The Rookie season 7 wraps up?

