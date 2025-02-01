The Rookie season 7 spoilers: Britt Robertson returning

Even though The Rookie: Feds was canceled some time ago, the flagship show is still looking for ways to rope in some characters.

After all, a new report coming in from TV Insider right now indicates that Britt Robertson is going to be back for at least some sort of appearance as Laura Stenson from the spin-off. She has appeared in the past, and she’s far from the only person that has.

In an interview with the aforementioned publication, The Rookie star Eric Winter confirmed Britt’s return by sharing the following message:

“I love Felix and I get some stuff with him throughout the season … And Kevin’s partner…Britt comes in. I get some great scenes with Britt. She’s lovely. She’s a lot of fun. So there are more coming throughout the season where we utilize Feds in the right way and still keep those characters active in our universe.”

Are we ever going to see Niecy Nash-Betts again?

We are certainly aware that there is going to be a demand for a while to see Simone Clark within this world again but at the same time, we do not get a ton of evidence that it is something that is going to happen within the relatively near future. Remember that Nash-Betts is extremely busy at this point working on a multitude of different projects, especially from executive producer Ryan Murphy.

Still, never say never in regards to the future, right? The thing that is probably the hardest to accept right now when it comes to quick demise of Feds is just how long it took for some of that news to be official. If left us raising questions a rather long time.

