The Rookie season 7 episode 5 spoilers: A look at ‘Til Death’

If you think about the title for The Rookie season 7 being “Til Death,” there are one or two things that you could imply. For starters, you could claim that this is a story about a wedding. Or, you can argue that this is about something particularly gruesome. We are not sure that there is much of anything in between.

With all of this in mind, for now we want to focus at least a little bit more on the gruesome — and not because we want to! Rather, it is because a lot of the clues that are out there at this point seem to make us think this is the actual focus!

For more thoughts now, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 7 episode 5 synopsis below:

The team searches for a serial killer as Nyla struggles with the aftermath following the attack. Lucy’s relationship with Seth takes a turn, while Bailey battles her fear of Jason Wyler.

We have said this before, but we hope that we are building towards a conclusion with this Jason story at some point within the next few weeks. Beyond just that, it is also our hope that we are going to be seeing some more positive stuff for Bailey and John both. Given everything that we have seen the two go through at this point, isn’t it easy to say that they deserve some sort of break? Well, at the very least, we tend to think so — fingers crossed that this happens eventually.

As for the Nyla story, we of course just hope that she is okay at the end of this story, and that this serial killer is eventually tracked down. We’re sure that at least one or two of this stories will be resolved in this episode, but will all of them? Probably not.

