The Traitors US season 3: What shocked Derrick Levasseur?

If you are like us, then you feel like the events of this past episode of The Traitors US season 3 were earth-shattering. That is especially the case if you are a longtime fan of a lot of CBS reality shows like Survivor and also Big Brother.

How could we lose both Boston Rob and Derrick Levasseur within a one-week span? It is a hard thing to process for sure, but it still happened! This makes it a pretty difficult thing for Derrick to process, mostly due to the reveal that Danielle Reyes was one of the Traitors.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video in which Derrick reacts to learning that his fellow Big Brother alum took on that role. You can see that he feels legitimately hurt, mostly because of the relationship that the two had outside of the game. He claimed that he didn’t want to play a sort of brutal game this time around … but who not? This is what this show is!

We do tend to think that at this point in real life, Derrick is more at peace with what happens. It’s also important to remember that the time this video was done, he was not aware of how Danielle fought for him to stay alive. She didn’t want this to happen, but we’ve seen time and time again at this point how Boston Rob can really steamroll people once they are up in the turret together.

As for Rob, we tend to thinks his game and his reaction to being banished are cut-and-dry. He knew that he ran the risk of being found out, and that is what eventually happened. He played hard and deserves credit for that, but he also made mistakes along the way.

