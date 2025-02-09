The Traitors US season 3 episode 8: Carolyn vs. Danielle?

As we get ourselves set for The Traitors US season 3 episode 8 a little bit later this week, are we finally going to see the long-awaited showdown?

Well, we do think that a lot of people out there are, at least on some level, aware of what we are talking about at this point. Carolyn and Danielle are the two remaining Tratiors, but they have also been battling one another for a significant stretch of time. There is zero trust between the two and even though Boston Rob is now gone, that does not change much of anything.

So out of the two left, who is in the best spot? From us, it feels almost like a no-brainer that it is Carolyn. She has been suspected less as a Traitor among the two, and while Danielle is pretty well-known as a legendary Big Brother player, Carolyn’s Survivor performance never seems to get proper credit. She was underestimated when she played there, and we do tend to think that she is being underestimated again here. She has some friends in the castle, though we are aware that Danielle and Britney are also pretty close.

Ultimately, the two may want each other out, but does it really make sense to target each other now? We view this as a tentative marriage that needs to work for their long-term safety. Fighting publicly is just going to put a bigger target on both of them and honestly, this is something that they each need to be aware of at this point. They’re better off trying to deflect the target on some other people — Danielle may be hesitant to do Britney at this point, but that does feel like one possible target for her to consider at this point.

