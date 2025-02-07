The Traitors US season 3 episode 8: Recruitment possible?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 8 next week, there have to be a lot of questions regarding the future.

Take, for starters, this: Is a recruitment right around the corner? Is that something to hope for? We were surprised that we did not see that happen already, all things considered. Instead, it seems like one of six (or technically five since Carolyn is a Traitor) is going to be murdered sooner rather than later, and we may have to wait for a recruitment until after that.

Now, is there any chance at all that Carolyn and Danielle decide to do something like that? This is a fair thing to wonder about, mostly due to the simple fact that it could help to bring them together. Also, they may not be able to agree on who to murder!

Of course, there is also another motive to recruitment, at least in that it could buy both of them some time depending on who they choose. People like Ciara, Britney, and even Tom are getting votes already; by virtue of that, do you recruit one of them just to then get them banished? We do think this could be a really interesting decision!

Now if there is a huge problem here, it is simply this: Trying to figure out how Danielle and Carolyn make this decision. If they can’t figure out the right person to kill, how are they going to figure out the right person to recruit? Then again, doing all of this is a big part of the fun — they are easily two of the most dysfunctional Traitors in the history of the franchise.

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 8?

Do you think we will see a recruitment soon? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

