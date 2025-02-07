The Traitors US season 3 episode 8: Who will be murdered?

Next week on The Traitors US season 3 episode 8, is the game going to twist and turn in some other directions? We do think so!

After all, remember for the moment the way in which episode 7 wrapped up. Even though the remaining players were able to banish Boston Rob from the game, either Dylan, Tom, Chrishell, Dolores, Gabby, or Carolyn are going to be murdered. Often when you have two Traitors left in the game, there is an option thrown in front of you to Recruit. However, that does not seem to be an immediate option.

Below, you can check out the full The Traitors US season 3 episode 8 synopsis with some more thoughts as to what lies ahead:

The Faithful seek to close the lid on the coffin theory, while an alliance of gamers sparks suspicion and distrust; the Traitors’ trust continues to crumble, threatening them from reaching the final stretch of the game together.

Why are we still focusing on this coffin theory at this poiint?

The coffin theory would suggest that Ciara is going to be in jeopardy at the next banishment, but is that smart? We obviously know that she is not a Traitor, but there really isn’t all that much evidence elsewhere.

As for the lack of trust between the Traitors, that is at this point a given. Danielle and Carolyn are probably not going to be on the same page for the rest of the season, and that is something that we’ve already assumed. Sure, they can try to eventually get someone else in there, but would that really help? For now, we do think that Carolyn is in the most secure place of the two.

