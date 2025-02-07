The Traitors US season 3 episode 7: Was Boston Rob banished?

We knew entering The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 this week that Boston Rob Mariano was going to be in big trouble. After all, he has taken out so many big threats over the course of the past few episodes, and that has only made his target bigger.

The thing here is that when Derrick was murdered at the start of the episode, we knew what Rob was going to do — proclaim that he had been framed by someone trying to take him out. Because of that, he had to pin a target on someone else and in the end, he went with Britney. Derrick had thrown her name out there and that made her a somewhat easy target.

Rob is as smooth a customer as you are ever are going to see in one of these games, and we do think that he did a good job for some of this season. He also just made a lot of different mistakes, starting with when he targeted Bob the Drag Queen and from there, he continued to alienate his fellow Traitors. You need their trust in order to survive on this show!

Unfortunately for Rob, not having the trust of his fellow Traitors ended up being his undoing. Not only did Carolyn and Danielle decide to not stand up for him at the roundtable, but they both threw him under the bus and voted to send him out the door. This was all she wrote for Rob as a part of this game.

We will at least say this — kudos to Rob for bringing so much entertainment! Even when he doesn’t win, we know that there is a lot of competitiveness that he offers up.

