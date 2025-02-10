Severance season 2 episode 5: Is Helena ‘rattled’?

As we try to prepare ourselves to see Severance season 2 episode 5 a little later this week, why not check in on Helena?

After all, we do think the end of episode 4 leaves Britt Lower’s character in an interesting and complicated place. Just remember for a moment here that Helena nearly drowned at the hands of Irving before she admitted the truth and she was turned into her Innie version. This could change everything moving forward, especially since it seems like Irving is going to be gone from Lumon for good. How do you bring him back at this point? Isn’t that more or less impossible?

Speaking to GQ, Lower does imply that there is at least one part of Helena’s experience as an Innie that could stay with her moving forward:

…I do think there’s something genuine in what Helena experiences with being an innie, and I think that rattles her for the rest of the season, and that’s all I’ll say.

What does that even mean? We do think her intimate moment with Mark reflects a sense of loneliness that she feels from her outside position. She could try to find more connections here but at the same time, it’s going to be pretty difficult. There is little chance that the Innies are even going to trust the actual Helly at this point.

Of course, all of this is made trickier by the fact that Mark seemingly needs Helly around in order for him to complete Cold Harbor. It remains unclear exactly what that is, but it is something that we should be able to learn more and more about as the season moves forward. We’re just ready for Lower to have more outstanding material, and for us to continue to see both sides of the character moving forward.

What are you even more excited to see moving into Severance season 2 episode 5 when it arrives?

