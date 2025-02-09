Severance season 2 spoilers: A Miss Huang reveal coming?

Who exactly is Miss Huang on Severance, and how did she land the job that she has? These questions have been here most of the season.

After all, it is clear at this point that there are a multitude of challenges related to trying to understand this character. Where do we start? Well, that is rather simple: With the fact that she is so young and yet, in a position where she is overseeing the MDR team. We have wondered if this was some sort of manipulation tactic in order to goad Mark S. and the others to work harder — of course, it is also possible that she has been programmed a certain way a la an experiment. After all, that is one of the theories that exists out there about the show right now.

So when are we going to be getting answers? While we may not have all the information on the subject as of yet, TVLine indicates that come episode 6, you are going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about how she came to be at Lumon. We certainly do think that this could be important, as could be the backstory of some other characters. Take, for example, the departure of Cobel from earlier this season, or also whether or not Milchick is fully devoted to this company. These people are all human and yet, there is still something that is off about them at the same time.

Remember that there are ten episodes in Severance season 2 and with that, it would not be the craziest thing in the world if there are a few answers we do not get within episode 6 or even later.

What do you want to learn about Miss Huang on Severance within the relatively near future?

