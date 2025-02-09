Severance season 2 episode 5: Adam Scott on Mark, Helena

Coming out of Severance season 2 episode 4, there is undoubtedly a lot of questions to think about, especially when it comes to Mark.

After all, consider some of what we saw at the end of the episode! The truth about Helly being Helena is now out in the open, and that most likely has led to a lot of complicated feelings for Adam Scott’s character. He now realizes so much about the outside world, and he may also be wrestling with the betrayal that comes from the two being intimate.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further SEVERANCE coverage!

Speaking in a new interview with Time, Scott discusses now the idea of whether or not his character could have feelings for Helena on some level — whether it be in Innie or Outie form:

It’s something we talked about a lot and spent a lot of time mulling over, the idea of this sort of triangle that’s created with Innie Mark and Helly R. and Helena. For Mark’s outie, Helena is someone he finds frightening and who is responsible for so much tumult and grief in his life. Yet, I think these two people, one way or another, have a connection of some sort. I’ll leave it at that.

For at least Outie Mark, we do tend to think that there is a specific priority for him that has almost nothing to do with Helena. His goal first and foremost here is going to be working to figure out the truth about Gemma. This is one of the major reasons why he underwent the reintegration process in the first place — he is desperate for answers. Heck, at this point we’re in a relatively similar place — especially when it comes to know the truth about cold harbor.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Severance now and what lies ahead

What did you think we are going to see from Mark on Severance season 2 as we move forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







