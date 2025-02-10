When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7: Elizabeth undercover

Come Sunday night on Hallmark Channel, you are going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7. What is going to be front and center?

While we can’t sit here and summarize the entire episode for you just yet, we can go ahead and say that for Elizabeth and Nathan, this one is going to be a great time. They are going to get to spend some time together at a party … but not in the way they probably expected.

If you head over to the official YouTube for the show now, you can see a larger sneak peek for what is ahead here, and that includes Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry’s characters realizing that their date night was about to turn into an undercover mission. Nathan realizes that he’s going to need to bust out his shady alter-ego and within that, he quickly briefs his girlfriend on what he is going to need to do moving forward.

So is this plan going to work?

Given that When Calls the Heart is a pretty upbeat show, it’s not crazy to imagine a successful end to everything in this episode. However, at the same time we tend to think that a lot is going to fall on Elizabeth given that she has no real training here at all. She is a schoolteacher from a small town! We know that she is smart and ambitious, but this is asking a lot of her … though to be fair, it would also be asking a lot of virtually anyone in this position.

Odds are, we are going to see some sort of conclusion to this story within the hour … and we’ll then see where things go from there.

