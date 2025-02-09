When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7 promo: A 1920’s bash!

As you get prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7 over on Hallmark Channel next week, what is the focus? Well, we do think that it may be a number of different things all across the board.

Take, for starters, that Ava is not being altogether honest with every part of her life — or, how much more Nathan is going to be slobbered on by a dog.

Yet, the preview for what is coming up signals that one of the top stories for When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7 is going to feature Elizabeth and Nathan going undercover together at some sort of fancy 1920’s soiree. This could be a chance for them to test their communication skills out, but at the same time, there are higher stakes here. This is not the same as what we’ve seen in the past on this show, where the two are dating in some pretty low-stakes environments.

At one point in this episode, is Elizabeth going to be forced to sing? It does feel like there is a good chance of that. There may also be a way for Nathan to show off his Mountie detective skills at the same time.

One more thing to note

After this weekend gave us a new season 12 episode on Saturday, the show is going to be coming back to its normal Sunday timeslot. Be sure to set your calendars accordingly, especially since this is a show that still has yet to be renewed for a season 13. It has not been renewed yet but at the same time, we’re hopeful! How can we not be given how passionate of a fan base the Hearties have proven to be over the years?

