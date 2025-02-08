When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7 spoilers: Date night

After the big episode of When Calls the Heart season 12 today, why not also look ahead to what’s coming in episode 7?

First and foremost here, we should just start off by noting that there is going to be an installment on Hallmark Channel a week from Sunday. The show is shifting back to its normal timeslot, and the only reason for the change at this point is due to the Super Bowl happening this weekend. “Dance the Night Away” is the title for the next installment, and we certainly do think that there are a lot of fun stuff happening very soon. Oh, and of course some romance as well.

For a few more details, check out the full When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 7 synopsis below:

Elizabeth and Nathan’s date night leads to an undercover operation at a glamorous party; Lucas and Edie grow closer over cards; Rosemary holds auditions for a play.

Who doesn’t love an undercover operation? The fun thing here is that we are just coming off of another storyline where Kevin McGarry’s character went undercover and yet, we are seeing this all over again here. Is Elizabeth going to join him in it? The couple who dates together also ends up being undercover together?

As for the storyline with Lucas and Edie…

Well, we are more than excited to see what these two are going to get up to! If you have been reading for the past year, then you know that we’ve wanted nothing more than to see Lucas eventually find happiness of his own. He deserves it as a character, and what would make sense is for him to be with someone who can really challenge him in a number of different ways.

