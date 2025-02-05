When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6: A Melissa Gilbert video

This weekend you are going to see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6 air on a special night in Saturday … and that’s not the only special thing about it. Melissa Gilbert is there! If there is an actress who knows a thing or two about life on the prairie, it is the star of Little House on the Prairie, no?

Well, within the world of the Hallmark Channel hit, the iconic actress is going to be stepping into the world of Hope Valley as Georgie, someone who could challenge Bill in a pretty interesting way. Could she be a love interest? Well, that feels possible. The two at the very least do share some sort of past…

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new When Calls the Heart video that does a good job of spotlighting a lot of what is new with Gilbert on the show. She details some of the training that she and Bill did together many years ago, and it certainly sounds like she may be the one who got away.

As for whether or not that is fully the case, we may just have to take a wait-and-see approach to that! We’re just glad for this show to lean a little bit into nostalgia with a guest star who makes perfect sense. Also, it feels like the perfect time for Bill to have a story of his own, especially since he has spent so much time on the show already being a valuable utility player for a ton of other people. We’ll have to wait and see how long Georgie is already, but it should be fun along the way!

What do you think we could be seeing as we move into When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6?

