When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6 airing on special night

If you are eager to see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6 on Hallmark Channel, you have a number of reasons to be. Based on the promo that we saw, you are going to be seeing Melissa Gilbert come on board as a major guest star! We know that the Little House on the Prairie actress is going to bring a lot of nostalgia to the series … but could she also have an interesting back-and-forth with Bill? Based on what we’ve seen at this point, it does appear as though that is the case!

Now, without further ado, let’s talk about the other big headline coming into this episode: When you are going to actually see it! After all, that will be happening sooner than expected.

Tonight, Hallmark confirmed that you will actually see When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6 air on Saturday, February 8, a change that is likely brought about to avoid competition from the Super Bowl. From a ratings perspective that makes sense and honestly, who wouldn’t want to keep the numbers good in order to see a season 13?

Out of the possible ways to subvert the big game, this is honestly one of the ones that makes the most sense. After all, one of the other alternatives is that you simply do not air a new episode at all over the weekend, and who wants that all things considered?

The largest question we have

Is this show introducing almost too many characters and stories at once? As of right now we have Lucas separate from much of the group, Allie’s heartache, Ava’s arrival, Melissa Gilbert, Elizabeth and Nathan, the radio show, and a few other things we can’t even keep track of right now

