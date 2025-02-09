Euphoria season 3 spoilers: A new visual look?

Is the story on Euphoria season 3 going to look different from what we’ve seen before? Based on the new info we have, that seems to be the case.

First and foremost, let’s just say this: One of the bigger reasons for the first two seasons’ popularity came via its performances and also its aesthetic. Think the trippy visuals or even the elaborate and super-bright makeup. That made sense based on where some of the characters were in their lives … but some things are changing. After all, a significant time jump is likely.

Speaking in a new interview with IndieWire, makeup artist Donni Davy indicated what some of the changes are going to be for the show moving forard:

“Certain things are more toned down, but then because of the storyline, there’s moments when certain things get even more toned up … It’ll be different from Season 2, but it won’t be minimal across the board. The storylines dictate the makeup, and each of the characters will have certain moments that are more minimal and certain moments that are more maximal. But what I can say is that you’re not going to see a lot of neons and Season 1 era sparkle. It’s going to be more refined.”

While there are no major plot spoilers within this tease, we certainly do think it is a pretty bold indication as to 1) where the series is going and 2) what the creative team is looking to accomplish. Our hope in the end here is that we’re going to have a chance to just see a natural evolution for Rue, Jules, and others — and also see some sort of evolution from a lot of the polarizing material that we saw from Sam Levinson’s last show in The Idol.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

