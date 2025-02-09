And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about And Just Like That season 3 between now and the end of February?

Well, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is that production for the Sex and the City follow-up series has been done for a while. It wrapped up back at the start of November and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that we are getting closer to some sort of launch coming out before too long.

Here is a little bit more of what we’ll say on that subject right now: We are looking to see the show back at some point in the spring or summer. There is almost no reason at all for us to be waiting longer than that, mostly because if you are Max, you could be seeing the show back sooner rather than later. As the key art above indicates, the second season premiered all the way back in the summer of 2023 … it’s been a really long wait. Sure, there are a lot of different reasons for it, but still.

As for what the third season of And Just Like That is going to look like, a huge part of it is going to revolve a little bit more around getting a chance to see another Carrie Bradshaw rebirth. While there could be a future of her and Aidan, it does not feel as though that is going to be happening anytime soon. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that we are going to be spending her back in the dating world — or at least in something close to that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

