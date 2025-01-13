And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: January 2025 update

If you are excited to see And Just Like That season 3 on Max, then you have likely seen some promotion for it already. It feels like a premiere-date reveal for the show is somewhat imminent and with that, it is really a measure of when it will be revealed.

So, is it fair to anticipate big news coming out this month? Let’s just say that it is not the craziest idea in the world. Filming has been done for a while, and it has already been a good year and a half since the second season aired. At this point, it really just benefits the aforementioned streaming service to get something going and end a lot of the speculation that is out there about when you’ll see Carrie Bradshaw and company again.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more TV reactions and reviews!

Based on how long it typically takes between a premiere-date announcement and a show like this coming back, it is reasonable to expect a big return this spring. That would give plenty of time for various teases and trailers — in other words, the sort of stuff that a lot of diehard fans will want!

What is the story for season 3 going to look like?

For now, we tend to think that Carrie is going to be in a spot where she has to ponder over her future all over again, especially since there is no evidence that Aidan will be returning to New York for an extremely long period of time. We’re aware that John Corbett will be back at some point in season 3, and that is the biggest thing you’ve got to cling to.

Related – Get some more discussion now on And Just Like That season 3, including some notable changes

What do you most want to see moving into And Just Like That season 3, no matter when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back for some additional updates you do not want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







