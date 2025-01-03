And Just Like That season 3 spoilers: EP on big changes

It has already been confirmed that And Just Like That season 3 is going to premiere at some point this year — so what can you expect to see?

Of course, change is always going to be a part of the show, just as it has been from the very beginning. We saw the death of Big, the end of Miranda and Che’s relationship, and also characters come and go. That will continue to be in the DNA moving forward.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Michael Patrick King noted in particular two departures from the show in Karen Pittman (Nya) and Sara Ramirez (Che), discussing how the series will move forward without them:

“They were so thrilling and so important, and then it just didn’t work out … Just like with all the great loves that have been on this show, when an evolution comes, you’re like, that character needs to go on. Carrie’s had a Berger, she’s had a Petrovsky. Miranda’s had a Skipper, and now she’s had a Che. And it was time for that character to move on. Karen was, of course, somebody who got many, many, many opportunities to continue to work. Our show has already so many characters. There are five women right now on the show, and each of them has a world. Some of them have husbands, some of them have children, some of those children even have relationships. So it just gets bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Pittman’s exit makes some sense, simply because the other opportunities offered her screen time elsewhere. Yet, it could take a little while to adapt to the changes — even still, none of this is as radical as adapting to a world where Samantha Jones was not present on-screen. Even though Kim Cattrall had that cameo last season, there is no evidence that she will be coming back again.

What are you most eager to see moving into And Just Like That season 3 over on Max?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also come back here for some other updates.

