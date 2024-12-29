And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: A reveal this winter?

Given where things stand behind the scenes, isn’t there a chance we will learn more about And Just Like That season 3 this winter? Let’s just frame it this way: We have every reason in the world to think that it is possible.

Take, for starters, the fact that filming for the Sarah Jessica Parker series has been done for a little while now and by virtue of that alone, it makes some sense to think that we’ll be learning more info about what is next before too long.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for TV reviews on many of your favorite shows!

Technically, the folks at Max have not confirmed too much about the future of And Just Like That, save for the fact that the next season is coming in 2025. However, it feels easy to bank on it turning up before the start of the summer. Why sit on a show that does not have some sort of altogether-crazy post-production cycle? It is hard to think of a sensible reason for that, and we also tend to think that the earlier the show comes out now, the better.

Look at the season 2 key art above — the last time we saw the show around was the summer of 2023. This is a long time to keep viewers waiting, especially for a comedy. Max has to be aware of that, and this is why we think that you’ll be getting at least premiere date news before the winter is over — if not an opportunity to watch the show itself.

Speaking to Variety, Parker herself did offer up a small tease for what you can expect to see from here:

“Carrie [Bradshaw] has a wonderful storyline. The story takes some big swings and we fold some big ideas into those big swings. Some of the male characters are back, and there are some new men.”

Let’s just hope that the stories this season are as funny and personal as you could ever hope for here.

What are you most eager to see when And Just Like That season 3 does premiere?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back to get all sorts of other updates here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







