Severance season 2 episode 4: Was the retreat even real?

Coming out of Severance season 2 episode 4, we more than recognize having a ton of different questions all about the world.

Also, we do tend to think that there are certain parts of the world that may or may not exist. Is the ORTBO scenario in the snow, for example, 100% real? Well, we do wonder that for a number of reasons. There was the television our there, the visions of various MDR employees pointing in the woods, and then also Milchick and Miss Huang randomly turning up here and there. The main evidence against this is Helena drowning, which is complicated in its own way. It seemed like she legitimately felt like her life is in a certain amount of danger … so is it possible that she thought that, even if she was not in reality?

Speaking in an interview with Parade, creator Dan Erickson addressed the idea that the MDR team is not actually out there in the snow — and he may give some credence overall to the idea:

Yeah. I mean, I think that’s a really interesting theory. [Pause.] I think that’s a really interesting theory.

One of the things that we are really interested to learn about through the rest of the season is when we will learn if certain things are true or not — it does feel like certain things ARE going to be addressed. Yet, at the same time, we also know that the writers’ room is already happening for season 3, so there is no clear plan that anything is going to end in the near future.

Here’s what is crazy…

We are not even at the halfway point just yet! Moving forward, we just imagine that things are going to get even more crazy from here on out. We hope you are prepared.

