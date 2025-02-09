Matlock season 1 episode 11 promo: Is someone following Matty?

Following off of Kathy Bates’ huge win at the Critics’ Choice Awards last night, Matlock season 1 episode 11 is coming to CBS on Thursday night. Are the stakes higher than ever for Matty? It certainly feels that way at the moment.

After all, the promo for the next episode signals that Shae and Sarah both are looking up various bits and pieces of info about Matty, and could this be enough to make her freak out? She’s concerned that she is being followed and if that is the case, a legitimate fear starts to arise that she is about to be found out.

Of course, here is some of what we have to say on that subject: We have a hard time thinking that Matty is going to be find out sooner rather than later. We’re not close enough to the finale! We do tend to think that there will be more and more danger over time, but we are not quite there yet.

The biggest question that we have is of course the one that is not addressed in this promo at all: Who is responsible for the death of Matty’s daughter. We still have this major chill down our spine that it is Olympia, mostly because this is the sort of show that would drop the biggest emotional bomb possible on all of its viewers. Nothing that they do from here on out, after all, is going to come close to the massive shock that was delivered all the way back in the premiere. All things considered, how in the world could it?

You can check out the full preview for the next Matlock episode by visiting the link here. We’re just curious to see how far Shae and Sarah go to try and find answers.

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 1 episode 11 when it airs?

